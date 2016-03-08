AC Milan: who is Yonghong Li’s new partner and what’s the role of Jorge Mendes
13 June at 13:30As we reported this morning, AC Milan president Yonghong Li has finally found an economic partner willing to invest some money in the rossoneri hierarchy.
The Chinese businessman was due to find € 32 million in order not to allow Elliott to take over at the club.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Yonghong Li has found a new potential partner and Sky Sport provide further details about him.
Although the identity of the businessman involved in the deal has not been revealed yet, it is said that Jorge Mendes is now in Singapore to negotiate with a businessman of Malaysian nationality living in Singapore.
This subject is reported to be the leader of an Asian group interested in investing money in AC Milan. Jorge Mendes is currently negotiating in behalf of AC Milan.
If Mendes manages to reach an agreement, Yonghong Li will remain in charge of AC Milan as the club’s president as he will manage to pay the € 32 million that are needed to refinance the club.
