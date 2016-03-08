AC Milan, why Bonaventura's renewal is taking time

After almost a year of absence, Jack Bonaventura returned to the pitch against Torino after recovering from a serious knee surgery. The contract of the AC Milan midfielder is due to expire next summer, but the will of both parties is to continue the partnership.

As reported by SportMediaset ( via MilanNews.it ), the Rossoneri don't want to lose the player on a free transfer, while Bonaventura has no intention of leaving in this way. Therefore, contacts have already taken place between the Milan leadership and the agent Mino Raiola.

However, as the report states, the operation will take time. Bonaventura has just returned to playing and the Rossoneri would like to see him a bit before making their new offer. With that said, it will take time before an agreement is fully reached between the parties.