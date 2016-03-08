‘AC Milan will regret selling this future top player’
01 October at 11:30Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi knows very well former AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The promising Italian midfielder joined the Neroverdi from AC Milan last summer and the manager of the club believes AC Milan made a huge mistake by selling the 20-year-old.
“AC Milan sold us Locatelli but, believe me, he will become a top player in the future. It can happen to make mistakes when you are 20-year-old”, the Neroverdi boss said.
Locatelli thrived in AC Milan’s academy and joined Sassuolo on loan with an obligation to buy set to € 10 million. The price-tag of the footballer could raise by € 2 million according to the appearances he will make with Sassuolo this season.
The former AC Milan midfielder has already five Serie A appearances this season and even if he wasn’t inspired in AC Milan’s 4-1 against Sassuolo yesterday night, De Zerbi believes the Rossoneri will regret the choice they made this past summer.
