AC Milan willing to sacrifice Cutrone in exchange for Correa

After rejecting the offers of Napoli and Atletico Madrid, Lazio are faced with yet another offer for Joaquin Correa, this time from AC Milan.

In fact, the Rossoneri have offered Cutrone plus €20m for the Argentinian winger, as reported by the Italian newspaper Il Tempo . Milan's new manager, Giampaolo, admirers the player and the management would like to satisfy his wish.

However, the president of Lazio, Lotito, doesn't want to sell Correa for anything less than €60m. This was proved by the rejection of Napoli and Atletico's offer, both of which offered around €30m for the player's services.

Perhaps, the inclusion of Cutrone could change his mind, though he will be sure to get the highest possible transfer fee. It remains to be seen if the offer will be the start of a negotiation process, though the interest certainly is there.