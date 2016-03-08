AC Milan willing to sell Reina to Real Madrid: the benefits

According to the French press, PSG's last attempt for Gigio Donnarumma came just a few days ago. However, the proposal never satisfied the Rossoneri, and as the French side are still looking for a new goalkeeper, they have set their sights on Keylor Navas instead.

Should PSG succeed in securing the signing of the Real Madrid goalkeeper, then the Bernabeu side would have to find a replacement. As reported in the last 24 hours, they have added Pepe Reina to their list of potential signings

Next week, Milan are expected to meet Real Madrid and the negotiations could kick off. His current salary of €3m per year is an ache for the Rossoneri, who thus would be willing to let him leave.

It remains to be seen how much the Spanish side can offer for the player, though the sale would certainly help Milan financially. Should it go through, then the management would set off to find a second goalkeeper that is more affordable.