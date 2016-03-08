AC Milan win in-house friendly by 7-0: brace for Caldara and Leao

Hitting the woodwork twice, Rafael Leao was certainly unlucky against Sassuolo. However, the Portuguese did well and showed that he can indeed compete with Kris Piatek for the starting spot. During the friendly, he bagged himself a brace, just like Mattia Caldara.

The Italian defender has recovered from his ACL tear and could soon replace Mateo Musacchio in the starting eleven. Of course, today's outing was a positive sign, although the Rossoneri did win by 7-0 in the end. They were quite superior, in other words. Rebic, Castillejo and Calabria also scored.

On Sunday, at 12.30 Italy time, Pioli's men will take on Atalanta in the final game ahead of the Christmas break.