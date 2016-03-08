AC Milan winger admits "I'm sad that Higuain left'"

Hakan Calhanoglu, AC Milan's number 10, spoke to Turkish media outlet DHA after Milan's draw with Roma, 1-1 in Serie A yesterday evening."Despite coming from 7-1 against Fiorentina, Roma played a good game, I congratulate them. they played better than us, then we found the goal, but they did not give up until the last minute, they started the recovery well, they found the equalizer and it was difficult for us. We are happy to have brought home a point, it was important not to lose."I got on well with Higuain, I'm sad that he left and I wish him the best. Piatek is here now, I get along with him, he's got it right away."We are in the Champions League places, but we have to continue like this because the teams behind us are also close to them. This is very important for me, the goal is always the Champions League. And Milan has not participated in this competition for several years."

