AC Milan with a double market dream to guarantee more quality to Pioli: the latest
18 January at 12:00The goal is to raise the quality of the squad. Because Zlatan Ibrahimovic alone cannot be enough. As reported by Tuttosport (via milannews.it), Zvonimir Boban dreams of an AC Milan that is imaginative and technical and has two names on the notebook: Cengiz Under and Dani Olmo. One does not necessarily exclude the other but they could arrive at different times.
According to the Rossoneri management, the Turkish international would be the ideal profile for Stefano Pioli's new 4-4-2 formation. Roma, meanwhile, are interested in Suso after failing to complete the Politano deal and a swap deal between the two sides cannot be excluded. But Milan could bet on Under regardless of Suso. In that case, however, the club could ask the player on loan with an option to buy.
In regards to Olmo, Milan are working with the lights off. The coach of Dinamo Zagreb, Nenad Bjelica, has confirmed the existence of negotiations for the sale of the Spaniard but has not revealed the club at stake.
Tuttosport confirm that Milan are very interested in the player but more for next season. But, considering the words of Bjelica, Olmo could leave Zagreb in January, so it is necessary to keep an eye on this track as well.
