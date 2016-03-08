AC Milan with a negative balance in case of missed UCL qualification: who could be sold
09 May at 09:50Qualifying for the next Champions League is a fundamental watershed for AC Milan's management. Despite the words of the leaders of the club at the beginning of the year, the Rossoneri club will have to close their budget on June 30 and without income from UEFA from UCL qualification, it will be a very limited transfer market campaign.
A negative balance still burdened by the Yonghong Li management and which, despite several liquidity injections by Elliott, will close in a strongly negative balance. According to Tuttosport, without qualification to Europe's top competition, there will be a negative balance of around 70-80 million and, to cover it, market sacrifices will be necessary.
Milan has two possibilities of how to approach the situation, starting from lowering the salaries by releasing players whose contracts with the club expire and with the necessity to gain some capital gains by June 30th.
The simplest solution is to sell a big player and the farewell of one of Suso, Donnarumma and Romagnoli could be the best choice (for the budget). The alternative is to proceed with "minor" capital gains by selling less important players and replacing them with zero-impact players.
Essentially, with players on loan with an option to buy and not with outright purchases. A creative and market of sacrifice will be needed but with the Champions League, everything could change. This is why the pressure on Gattuso is, today more than ever, explosive.
Go to comments