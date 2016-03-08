AC Milan with full focus on Ceballos as Rossoneri receive Zidane's 'approval'
30 June at 09:30After reaching an agreement with UEFA that gives the club more freedom on the transfer market, Dani Ceballos is back to being AC Milan's number one target. Despite not being able to spend crazy, the Rossoneri could afford a signing for about 40 million euros, exactly the sum demanded for the Real Madrid starlet, according to La Repubblica.
The player would like to leave Madrid to play more regularly. President Florentino Perez is a big admirer of Ceballos, while Zinedine Zidane is not convinced. It is hard to believe that Real Madrid will let him leave on loan, though. The valuation of the player is between 40 and 50 million euros.
Milan already made an initial approach during last week's mission to Madrid to talk with the management of the Los Blancos but now the Rossoneri have more possibilities to spend, even more so if Gianluigi Donnarumma leaves to PSG for 50-60 million.
Ceballos is now Milan's first choice after targeting Sensi and Veretout. The Italian will soon join Inter, while Napoli are in advantage for the French midfielder. Meanwhile, Lucas Torreira's move is getting more complicated, as Arsenal are unwilling to sell their midfield jewel.
