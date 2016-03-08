AC Milan, worrying stalemate for Rodriguez-Fenerbahce: the situation
24 January at 12:40Ricardo Rodriguez is on his way out of AC Milan and in the past couple of weeks, it seemed that his move from the Rossoneri to Fenerbahce, who beat the competition of PSV, was on the verge of completion but now, as reported by Corriere dello Sport (via milanlive.it), there is a worrying stalemate on this front.
The reason for this stalemate is the transfer blockade imposed by the Turkish federation on UEFA's orders due to Financial Fair Play problems. Developments are expected in the few hours but there is only about a week until the end of the market and Milan would like to finalize the sale soon to bring a substitute afterwards.
In case the move to Turkey does not materialize, PSV could return back to the Swiss fullback and satisfy Milan's demands: at least 5 million euros. But the Rossoneri will have to hurry, so as not to risk Rodriguez staying at the San Siro.
