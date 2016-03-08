AC Milan yet to receive offers for Colombian striker
03 August at 12:55Spanish side Villarreal are yet to make an offer for AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca, who is intent on leaving the San Siro based side this summer.
Milan boss Rino Gattuso has already made it clear that the Colombian striker will not be forced to stay and he is free to leave the club this summer, if he wants to. Clubs are interested in him and Gattuso has confirmed that he will be allowed to leave.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that Villarreal haven't made an offer for the striker, who was loan at the Yellow Submarines last summer. But the La Liga side will have to offer a fee of over 12-13 million, if they want their offer to be considered.
Milan have put a price-tag of 15 million euros on the Colombian but will consider any offers that lie in the region of 12-13 million euros.
Bacca enjoyed his stay at Villarreal last summer, scoring 18 times in the La Liga and he is very much wanting to go back to the Estadio de la Ceramica.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
