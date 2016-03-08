AC Milan: Yonghong Li draws up strategy to keep Elliot away

Reports from La Repubblica reveal the plan that AC Milan owner Yonghong Li has drawn up to keep Elliot Fund away from the club.



The Chinese businessman took over Milan in the summer of 2016 and the club has spent a lot of money since he took over. This season, they spent over 150 million euros on signing players, but could only finish sixth in the Serie A, qualifying for the Europa League next season.



La Repubblica state that Li is looking for an ownership partner in his ownership of AC Milan, as he looks to avoid the takeover of the Elliot Fund.



The businessman did arrive in Milan about a week ago, but the purpose of it was not finances related entirely, but he was also looking for a partner in the Milan ownership.



He is looking for someone who could partner his in the rossoneri ownership and pay about 50 million euros for it, such that he can secure and keep hold of his vice-presidency of the San Siro based side.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)