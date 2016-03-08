AC Milan, Yonghong Li in a race against the clock: the situation
31 May at 19:15Despite the issues with UEFA, Yonghong Li is determined to continue as the owner of the club.
In fact, by Monday another €10m tranche is expected to arrive for the capital increase planned (€60m total) to be paid by June 30. This is Yonghong Li's only hope to remain as the owner, otherwise, Elliott can step in.
In recent days Calcimercato.com revealed the details of Yonghong Li's desire to inject some more money into the club, after the minority shareholders of the club urged him to do so.
In his article for Il Sole 24 Ore, Carlo Festa reported rumours that Yonghong Li had already raised €5m but if he doesn't pay the tranche by Monday, various scenarios could happen.
In the worst case, should Yonghong Li fail to deliver the money, then Elliott could step in and effectively take over Li's shares in AC Milan to become the club's owners. The American entrepreneur Stephen Ross, with the support of Goldman Sachs, remains interested, willing to pay €450m for the majority shares plus a good amount to Yonghong Li.
