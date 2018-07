Whilst AC Milan are celebrating their ‘return’ in Europa League ( READ THE DETAILS ), their previous president and owner Yonghong Li is facing under investigation for false accounting in the acquisition of the seven-time European champions last year, Ansa reports. The Chinese entrepreneurand lost control of the club when he didn’t deliver a € 32 million cash injection last month.Italian authorities want to know why the Chinese entrepreneur has wasted an investment of more than € 700 million for a payment of just € 32 million.