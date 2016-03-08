...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Acerbi-Bakayoko feud, a recap of what transpired - pics

14 April at 23:50
AC Milan played against Lazio yesterday as they ended up winning 1-0 thanks to a Kessie penalty-kick goal. There was a lot of tension between both sides at the end of the game as players of both teams had to be separated by staff members. Milan's Kessie and Bakayoko celebrated afterwards under the 'curva rossonera' with Acerbi's jersey. The Lazio players did not take this gesture well as it caused a lot of tension on social media afterwards. The feud now seems to be over as Milan released an official statement on the matter. Click on our gallery zone to view a recap of the events right here on Calciomercato.com. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.