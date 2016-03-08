Acerbi-Bakayoko feud, a recap of what transpired - pics

AC Milan played against Lazio yesterday as they ended up winning 1-0 thanks to a Kessie penalty-kick goal. There was a lot of tension between both sides at the end of the game as players of both teams had to be separated by staff members. Milan's Kessie and Bakayoko celebrated afterwards under the 'curva rossonera' with Acerbi's jersey. The Lazio players did not take this gesture well as it caused a lot of tension on social media afterwards. The feud now seems to be over as Milan released an official statement on the matter. Click on our gallery zone to view a recap of the events right here on Calciomercato.com.