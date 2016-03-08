Acerbi pays tribute to Squinzi: 'For me it is like losing a father...'

Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi, formerly of Sassuolo, has spoken to the Gazzetta dello Sport about the passing of Sassuolo owner Giorgio Squinzi. Squinzi passed away two days ago at the age of 76 and Acerbi said this:



'​He was an exceptional person, apparently mild, in reality a serene but very determined man. He was a winner. For me it is like having lost a father.



'He fought like a lion, there were times when it seemed he could do it and I honestly thought he could do it. I have often tried to encourage him by reminding him of my story. Which he also knew very well. When I learned the news it was a blow, I didn't expect it.'