Acerbi reveals 'cancer saved my life' in emotional interview

Lazio and Italy defender Francesco Acerbi has given an interview to La Repubblica, primarily an open and emotional discussion about his battle with cancer and how, in a bizarre turn of events, it somewhat saved his life.



'​Look, I think the disease even improved me, erasing remorse and regrets. I became an observer of the landscape around me. I have eliminated the superfluous, the negative people, but also the illusions. I stopped dreaming, I prefer to set myself simple goals. I wanted the national team, for example, and I took it back. Then, of course, there is work with the psychoanalyst who has been following me since Sassuolo. He is in Modena, I am in Rome. We meet on Friday afternoons with a video chat. We spend an hour making me feel good.



'​My mother taught me goodness, my father gave me tenacity and ambition. I always needed an opponent to give my best, I idealized him for a long time in the father figure. After my father died, I crashed and hit rock bottom. I was at Milan, the stimuli failed me, I didn't know how to play anymore. I started drinking and, believe me, I drank everything. It may seem like a terrible paradox, but cancer saved me. I had something to fight against again, a limit to overcome. As if I had to live a second time. And I returned as a child. Images have been resurfaced that I had completely forgotten.'