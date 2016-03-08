Acerbi reveals what Lazio are missing

"I don't think it was a penalty, but there is nothing we can do. We must look ahead, we need to keep our heads held high. We need to win against Parma. We are missing that little extra, when others step on the gas we slow down. It will take some serious thinking," he concluded.

Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi, following the loss away at Cluj, spoke to Sky Italia about what his side is missing on the pitch, stating that they will have to do some serious thinking to get answers.