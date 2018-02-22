Adani: 'Juve have already signed a better striker than Morata...'

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus finished off their 2017-18 season with a 2-1 win earlier today against Verona in the Italian Serie A. Juve general manager Beppe Marotta will now focus on the summer transfer window as he will look to keep improving his squad. One name that has been talked about a lot of late (other than Gigi Buffon) is Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata. The Spanish international joined the Blues last summer from Real Madrid but his future is currently in doubt.



Here is what Daniele Adani had to say on the matter as he spoke to Sky Sport:



" Morata to Juve? He is a very good player who can play alongside another frontman. It's a good idea especially if Morata gets motivated to perform again. Even so, I think Juve will be getting a player who is potentially even better in Marko Pjaca. He left on loan but he will now be back and I think he has all the tools to be a top player. Let's see...".