Adidas to help Juve in Guardiola talks?
01 June at 11:00While Maurizio Sarri is getting closer to the Juventus bench, the rumours of Pep Guardiola's surprising arrival in Turin do not stop to arise and behind all of this, there could be the involvement of several sponsors.
According to today's report of Il Sole 24 Ore, in London rumours continue to speak of Guardiola's move to Juventus with the help of Adidas. The Catalan manager has a contract with Manchester City until 2021 but Fabio Partaici and Pavel Nedved have already probed the availability of the coach.
And on the thorniest point, the economic one, the German sportswear giant could get involved. According to the same source, Adidas' involvement would make a lot of sense, as the company is already the technical sponsor of the club and a few months ago has signed a new mega sponsorship agreement.
But there is more. For months, Guardiola has been in talks with Puma, who offered him a multi-million dollar contract. In this scenario, Adidas would creep into the game to pull the coach from under their competitors' nose.
Go to comments