ADL: ‘I want to buy Hajduk’

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to buy Hajduk Split after taking over at Bari. The number one of the Partenopei revealed his intentions this week after an ECA meeting: “Give me a chance and I will buy Hajduk”, ADL said.



“I don’t understand why this club is going so bad, Reja would be open to coach the team, that’s what he told me. I really trust him, we always speak and I wanted him to come to Napoli to help me. He’s always refused my offers but he would come to Hajduk.”



“Give me a chance, I am not joking. I am ready to talk to fans and chiefs.”

