ADL: ‘I want to buy Hajduk’
13 September at 13:55Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to buy Hajduk Split after taking over at Bari. The number one of the Partenopei revealed his intentions this week after an ECA meeting: “Give me a chance and I will buy Hajduk”, ADL said.
“I don’t understand why this club is going so bad, Reja would be open to coach the team, that’s what he told me. I really trust him, we always speak and I wanted him to come to Napoli to help me. He’s always refused my offers but he would come to Hajduk.”
“Give me a chance, I am not joking. I am ready to talk to fans and chiefs.”
