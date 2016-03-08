ADL identifies three-man shortlist to replace Ancelotti: the names

Another bad performance from Napoli and another unsatisfactory result. Carlo Ancelotti's men drew 1-1 in the 15th round of Serie A against Udinese and have seemingly entered into an endless crisis, with a future without the former AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach being increasingly likely.



As reported by Il Mattino, the president of the club Aurelio De Laurentiis is already looking around for alternatives to Ancelotti. Among the ideas, there would be one that leads to Massimiliano Allegri but it would be difficult to realize.



Among the much more affordable and likely options, there is Gennaro Gattuso, who has already been contacted by sporting director Giuntoli and the possible return of Edy Reja on the bench at the San Paolo.