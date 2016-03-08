ADL: ‘Mertens cannot join any club in Italy’
16 December at 11:45Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that veteran striker Dries Mertens can leave the club in January but will not be able to switch to another team in the country.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the coming days.
There have been reports of Serie A giants Inter Milan considering making a move for Mertens in January as they look to bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign.
But De Laurentiis, while talking to the media cited by Calciomercato.com outside the Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan, revealed that a clause in Mertens’ contract makes him ineligible for a move to another club in the Serie A.
"Mertens can leave,” he said. But he has a clause in a contract which does not allow him to join another club in Italy after leaving Napoli.”
Mertens has been at Napoli since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for a reported transfer fee of €9.5 million.
