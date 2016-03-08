ADL: 'Napoli fans only care about the Scudetto. Inter and AC Milan will rise'
04 February at 13:45Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to the press on the occasion of the signature of the agreement to organize pre-season training camps at Dimaro for the next three years. The charismatic businessman addressed man topics, from outgoing captain Marek Hamsik as well as his team's ambitions.
"Hamsik? There is nothing to say. When the time comes, we will communicate what has happened to him. We must prepare for the next season that will surely be very lively with Inter and Milan rising and Juventus that will perhaps calm down. It will be a more homogenous league, even though the last word has not been said this year, interesting things can happen in the next 2 or 3 months " he said.
"The ambition of Napoli fans is just winning the Scudetto, not enthusiastically representing the colours of the city, seeing as there were only 18 thousand people at the stadium yesterday, despite the prices being very low.
"Why are you Napoli fans? I am very surprised. When the San Siro earns more money in less important matches than we do in three matches combined, I think that people want to have a wedding with dried figs. For three years I have been closing the budget in the red. In football, it is an industry," De Laurentiis concluded.
Go to comments