ADL questions Sarri's love for Napoli and says 'I wish him to win nothing at Juve'
21 June at 11:45Maurizio Sarri was officially presented as Juventus' coach yesterday and the appointment has sparked some controversy in Napoli, where the manager previously coached in Serie A. Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis also had his say on Sarri's return to Italy in an interview with Corriere della Sera.
"Maurizio is good, I saw a lot of him. I am not surprised [about his Juve move], football is no longer a world of icons and loyalty. He didn't win anything here and maybe he will not win anything in Turin. He is a rival, I can only wish him this," he said.
"I am for freedom, therefore, I respect his choice. Everyone does what he wants but assumes responsibility. I never believed in Sarri's absolute love and time has proved me right.
"I often repeat that I am for monogamy, I believe in marriage and I have been at Napoli for 15 years, even though a part of the supporters tried to hinder me. The arguments are there and the most important thing is to remain faithful to the cause and to love the colours. My choice is a choice of the heart and remains so," De Laurentiis added.
