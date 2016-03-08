ADL questions Sarri's love for Napoli and says 'I wish him to win nothing at Juve'

21 June at 11:45
Maurizio Sarri was officially presented as Juventus' coach yesterday and the appointment has sparked some controversy in Napoli, where the manager previously coached in Serie A. Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis also had his say on Sarri's return to Italy in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

"Maurizio is good, I saw a lot of him. I am not surprised [about his Juve move], football is no longer a world of icons and loyalty. He didn't win anything here and maybe he will not win anything in Turin. He is a rival, I can only wish him this," he said.

"I am for freedom, therefore, I respect his choice. Everyone does what he wants but assumes responsibility. I never believed in Sarri's absolute love and time has proved me right.

"I often repeat that I am for monogamy, I believe in marriage and I have been at Napoli for 15 years, even though a part of the supporters tried to hinder me. The arguments are there and the most important thing is to remain faithful to the cause and to love the colours. My choice is a choice of the heart and remains so," De Laurentiis added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.