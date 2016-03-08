ADL to players, finish in top four and avoid fines
03 December at 13:35Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis has informed the players that they can avoid fines if they help the team in finishing in the top-four this season, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Naples-based outfit are going through a rough patch which included a dressing room revolt against the orders of the club president.
That’s not it as Napoli’s on-field performances in the recent past have been below-par as well where they’ve have suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against Bologna at the weekend while playing at home which left them at the seventh spot on the league table with 20 points, eight behind fourth-placed Cagliari.
As per the latest report, De Laurentiis has informed the players that in order to avoid pending fines for taking part in the recent revolt, they will have to improve their performance and make sure the club will finish in the top-four which would guaranteed them UEFA Champions League football next season.
