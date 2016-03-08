ADL wants Allegri to replace Ancelotti as Napoli’s manager
09 December at 09:55Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis has identified former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as the perfect candidate to replace under-fire Carlo Ancelotti as the head coach at the club, as per Mattino cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 60-year-old is under increasing pressure to save his job at the Naples-based outfit after series of unimpressive performances in the recent past which left them on the seventh spot of the league table with just 21 points, eight behind fourth-placed Cagliari.
As per the latest report, club president De Laurentiis has decided to sack Ancelotti and is eager for Allegri to replace him on the bench.
The 52-year-old is currently out of job since leaving the Turin-based outfit in the summer after spending five successful season.
However, Allegri in a recent interview, ruled out a return to management before the start of next season and therefore, it will be interesting to see De Laurentiis’ next move in the coming days.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments