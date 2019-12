ADL wants Allegri to replace Ancelotti as Napoli’s manager

Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis has identified former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as the perfect candidate to replace under-fire Carlo Ancelotti as the head coach at the club, as per Mattino cited by Calciomercato.com The 60-year-old is under increasing pressure to save his job at the Naples-based outfit after series of unimpressive performances in the recent past which left them on the seventh spot of the league table with just 21 points, eight behind fourth-placed Cagliari.As per the latest report, club president De Laurentiis has decided to sack Ancelotti and is eager for Allegri to replace him on the bench.The 52-year-old is currently out of job since leaving the Turin-based outfit in the summer after spending five successful season.However, Allegri in a recent interview , ruled out a return to management before the start of next season and therefore, it will be interesting to see De Laurentiis’ next move in the coming days.