ADL wishes to sign three stars for Napoli from Serie A by summer of 2020
08 January at 12:15Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has a dream of signing three young stars from the country’s top-division, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Naples-based club have been in a rebuilding phase and are trying to overhaul the squad in the near future under manager Gennaro Gattuso.
As per the latest report, the club president De Laurentiis is eager to sign three young stars from the Serie A till the summer of 2020 in order to compete with the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan.
Those include Fiorentina’s duo of Gaetano Castrovilli, Federico Chiesa and Brescia’s midfielder Sandro Tonali.
All of these players are highly-rated in the football community and have been attracting interest from number of clubs in Italy as well as from abroad.
However, the report does not state how De Laurentiis will be able to spend huge amount of money on the signing of the trio who is likely to cost well in the region of more than €100 million.
