Adrien Rabiot picks his next team amidst Barcelona, Arsenal and Juventus interest
13 July at 20:30According to what has been reported by the Spanish media, Adrien Rabiot, the young French midfielder currently playing for PSG, has chosen his next club.
The 23-year-old has been a target of Barcelona, Arsenal and Juventus, with Tottenham dropping out of the race earlier today. Unai Emery wants him to complete his transfer window as Arsenal’s new head coach, whilst Juventus are said to be eyeing him up as a potential replacement for Miralem Pjanic.
However, Rabiot has reportedly chosen the club he wants to play for next, Spanish giants FC Barcelona. Barcelona recently completed the signing of Adrien Rabiot’s compatriot Clement Lenglet from Sevilla; and are looking to add to their French contingent.
Juve and Arsenal will now be set to panic, possibly looking for alternatives as the player’s heart is set on the Catalan club.
Rabiot is reportedly said to be fed up with a lack of starts at PSG, with the club preferring Marco Verratti over him. Furthermore, with PSG interested in signing Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, Rabiot’s days in Paris appear to be numbered.
