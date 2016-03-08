After Arsenal, an Italian club targets Juve defender Rugani
09 August at 10:45According to what has been reported by SportItalia, Roma are now at the front of the race to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.
Before the English transfer window shut, both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal were being linked as potential destinations for the Italian centre-back but, now, the Giallorossi are the frontrunners.
Juventus are prepared to let Rugani leave on loan with an obligation to buy as the club have bolstered their defensive lines with three addition centre-backs so far this summer. Despite loaning Cristian Romero back to Genoa, the additions of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt have all-but rendered Rugani surplus to requirements and, therefore, there is a real chance that he could leave before the window slams shut.
