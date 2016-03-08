After Arsenal, an Italian club targets Juve defender Rugani

09 August at 10:45
According to what has been reported by SportItalia, Roma are now at the front of the race to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

Before the English transfer window shut, both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal were being linked as potential destinations for the Italian centre-back but, now, the Giallorossi are the frontrunners.

Juventus are prepared to let Rugani leave on loan with an obligation to buy as the club have bolstered their defensive lines with three addition centre-backs so far this summer. Despite loaning Cristian Romero back to Genoa, the additions of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt have all-but rendered Rugani surplus to requirements and, therefore, there is a real chance that he could leave before the window slams shut.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.