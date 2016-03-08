Tuttosport claim that OM - who have also been linked to Mario Balotelli of late - have been watching Niang, who first cut his teeth with Caen before joining Milan.

Torino are not against a move, and could be willing to accept a loan-to-buy kind of deal.

The 23-year-old hasn’t been all that he was cracked up to be, scoring only four times in the current campaign as Sinisa Mihajlovic was sacked and replaced by Walter Mazzarri.

The French youth - who represents Senegal at international level, and is talented enough to leave his mark in this summer’s World Cup - used to belong to Milan, where he was promising for a couple of seasons before losing his starting job.

