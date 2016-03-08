After Borriello, Ibiza want Cassano and Galliani

Ibiza have confirmed the signing of Marco Borriello but the Italian striker won’t be the only former top star that will be moving to Spain.



According to Il Corriere della Sera Antonio Cassano is the number one target of the Spanish club that plays in the second division. Cassano wanted to hang his boots this year but the offer of Ibiza could make him change his mind about his future.



Right after signing with Ibiza Borriello said: “There will be another big signing, but I can’t reveal who will arrive”.



​Meantime, according to Il Corriere, Galliani will be offered by Ibiza to become their honorary president.

