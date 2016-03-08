The Nerazzurri would have to pay around €20m, if not more, for the Italian defender in order to convince the Stamford Bridge side, who paid €25m for Zappacosta last year.



Inter are also interested in the likes of Darmian, Vrsaljko, Aleix Vidal and even Florenzi. The latter contract negotiations with Rom have gone well lately but should anything unexpected occur, then Inter are ready to step in. Same goes for Darmian, as Juventus and Napoli both are ahead if Inter in this race.

The fullback's future with Chelsea remains uncertain as head coach Antonio Conte hasn't been fully confirmed for next season, therefore, Inter could be ready to step in.