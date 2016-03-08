After Chiellini’s injury: Rugani unlikely to leave Juve in January

Daniele Rugani’s stay with the Italian Serie A giants Juventus has now seemingly extended for another season, as per Tuttosport.



The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turin giants in the recently concluded transfer window and has attracted interest from AS Roma in Italy and Arsenal in England.



However, both deals did not materialise before the end of the summer transfer window and Rugani ended up staying in Turin.



Interestingly, it seems that the former Empoli defender is unlikely to leave the Turin-based outfit even in January as an injury to veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has reportedly changed the thought process of the club’s hierarchy.

