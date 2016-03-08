After Chiellini’s injury: Rugani unlikely to leave Juve in January

05 September at 13:18
Daniele Rugani’s stay with the Italian Serie A giants Juventus has now seemingly extended for another season, as per Tuttosport.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turin giants in the recently concluded transfer window and has attracted interest from AS Roma in Italy and Arsenal in England.

However, both deals did not materialise before the end of the summer transfer window and Rugani ended up staying in Turin.

Interestingly, it seems that the former Empoli defender is unlikely to leave the Turin-based outfit even in January as an injury to veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has reportedly changed the thought process of the club’s hierarchy.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.