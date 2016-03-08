After completing Politano deal, Inter turn attention to Tottenham star and Arsenal target
01 July at 11:15Yesterday, Inter officially completed a deal to bring Sassuolo’s energetic winger Matteo Politano to the San Siro. Luciano Spalletti is looking to bolster his squad after qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and a number of targets have been identified as a high priority.
Now, according to Tuttosport, Inter Milan have made Tottenham Hotspur’s Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele their number one target. Dembele is currently at the FIFA World Cup with Belgium and seriously impressed in performances for Spurs in the 17/18 Premier League season.
In what could be an exciting move for the Milan club, Dembele would likely bring an extra dimension to their team; working well alongside new signing Radja Nainggolan.
Additionally, Malcolm, of Bordeaux, who is also a target of Arsenal, Valencia and Spurs is linked heavily as Inter’s 2nd priority now. The electric winger would give Inter Milan more attacking options going forward and if they can sign both Malcolm and Dembele, they could challenge for next season’s scudetto.
