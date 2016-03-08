After Demiral failure, Milan turn to another Juventus defender
18 July at 10:45According to what has been reported by Tuttosport this morning, AC Milan have turned their attention to another Juventus defender after failure in their pursuit of Merih Demiral.
The reports suggest that Milan are now chasing Italian centre-back Daniele Rugani, who is considered to be expendable by the Bianconeri after the signings of Merih Demiral, Cristian Romero and Matthijs de Ligt; all of whom will likely form the future of Juventus' defensive foundations.
