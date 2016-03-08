After Demiral failure, Milan turn to another Juventus defender

18 July at 10:45
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport this morning, AC Milan have turned their attention to another Juventus defender after failure in their pursuit of Merih Demiral.

The reports suggest that Milan are now chasing Italian centre-back Daniele Rugani, who is considered to be expendable by the Bianconeri after the signings of Merih Demiral, Cristian Romero and Matthijs de Ligt; all of whom will likely form the future of Juventus' defensive foundations.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.