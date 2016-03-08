After Dzeko, Conte wants this Roma star
02 June at 10:00New Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in signing highly-rated AS Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi.
As per Tuttosport, it is reported that former Chelsea manager is a big admirer of the 28-year-old and is hopeful of landing his target in the coming transfer window.
However, it will be interested to see if he will see his wish becoming a reality as Florenzi have a contract with the Rome-based club till 2023, therefore the Giallorossi are not under any pressure to sell their star player despite missing out on the Champions League football next season.
For Inter, the deal will be even more complicated than it seems as the player’s parent club see him as an icon along with Lorenzo Pellegrini after the departure of legendary Daniele De Rossi.
This will be the second time when the Nerazzurri will try to sign the midfielder after disappointment last season and are ready to offer cash plus player to acquire the services of the Italy international.
