In fact, as revealed by his agent: "He wanted to stay at Inter. He worked hard to take advantage of the opportunity to stay at the club, that was his goal. However, nothing happened," Mazinho told FCInternews.it.

Instead, the Brazilian midfielder could end up at league rivals Lazio, who in the deal regarding Milinkovic-Savic, could be offered Rafinha. Barcelona are reportedly ready to offer Rafinha, as well as a heavy fee, in order to land Milinkovic-Savic.

Furthermore, the player's salary of around €2.7m per year wouldn't be impossible for Lazio to manage, although they wouldn't be able to promise it either. At the moment, it remains an idea, and nothing more.

Rafinha certainly managed to win over the Inter fans after just six months at the club, joining in January on loan. However, despite all the promises, Inter decided not to redeem the player, which left the player with a bitter taste.