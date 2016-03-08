After Luis Alberto and Lucas Leiva Lazio want to sign another Liverpool midfielder
12 June at 16:10
Lazio have eyed a new target for the midfield; Liverpool's Marko Grujic.
In fact, Lazio's sporting director has set his sights on the player, even speaking with Mr Inazghi about the possible transfer. Grujic would cost around €5m, and his contract expires in 2020. Having signed Luis Alberto and Lucas from Liverpool in the past, the relationship between both parties is excellent. '
The 22-year-old midfielder spent the second part of the last season at Cardiff City to gain experience, featuring in 13 games for the Championship side.
Marko Grujic had a childhood dream fulfilled when his place in Serbia's squad for the #WorldCup was confirmed. https://t.co/T6Nrn1qpAL pic.twitter.com/IXFRpki3ha— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 12 juni 2018
