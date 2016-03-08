After Man City, Chelsea file appeal to CAS against transfer ban

07 June at 11:25
Premier League giants Chelsea have launched an appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport against the two transfer window long ban that FIFA has imposed on them.

This comes a day after their Premier League rivals Manchester City had launched an appeal of their own against the case which can see them get disallowed from playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Chelsea were said to be liable for violating FIFA rules involving the transfers of young players and they were banned from registering players till the summer of 2020.

But CAS have made it official that Chelsea have made an appeal against the ban.

The statement said: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Chelsea Football Club Ltd (CFC) against the Federation Internationale de Football Association. (FIFA)

"It is not possible to say at this time when the Arbitral Award will be issued. CAS will not provide any further information in relation to this procedure, except to issue a Media Release announcing the Panel’s decision."

