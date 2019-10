After Milan’s poor start: Piatek, Paquetà value decrease

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s attacking duo of Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paquetà’s value has decreased due to club’s poor start to their league campaign.The Milan-based club have suffered four defeats in six league matches and are currently placed on the 16th position on the league table.As per La Gazzetta dello , the results are having a negative impact on the value of star players Piatek and Paquetà, who now values around €25 million each, which is nearly 30 per cent less than their previous market price of €35 million each.