After Milan’s poor start: Piatek, Paquetà value decrease
02 October at 11:47Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s attacking duo of Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paquetà’s value has decreased due to club’s poor start to their league campaign.
The Milan-based club have suffered four defeats in six league matches and are currently placed on the 16th position on the league table.
As per La Gazzetta dello, the results are having a negative impact on the value of star players Piatek and Paquetà, who now values around €25 million each, which is nearly 30 per cent less than their previous market price of €35 million each.
