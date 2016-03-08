After missing out on Haaland, Juve turn attention to Inter target Giroud
30 December at 15:15Italian Serie A giants Juventus have now turned their attention towards English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud after missing out on the signing of Erling Braut Haaland to German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, as per Corriere della Sera cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Norway international was linked with the Turin-based club but instead joined Dortmund on a four-and-a-half-year deal on Sunday.
As per the latest report, after failing to sign one of the most prolific young striker in Europe, Juve’s hierarchy have now turned their attention towards Giroud who has been attracting interest from league rivals Inter Milan.
The French international is in the final year of his contract with the London-based club and has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of managed Frank Lampard in the summer.
It is believed that Chelsea are more than willing to let former Arsenal striker leave in the mid-season transfer window and are demanding fee in the region of just €5 million.
