After missing out on Kulusevski, Inter plan for double-blow to Juventus in summer 2020

01 January at 17:40After missing out on Kulusevski, Inter plan for double-blow to Juventus in summer 2020
Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to make league rivals Juventus suffer a double-blow in the summer transfer market after missing out on the signing of Atalanta’s young midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old was heavily linked with Inter who were eager to sign him in order to bolster their midfielder but the Turin-based club made a late move and secure one of the brightest talent in the country.
As per the latest report, Inter are now planning for the 2020 summer transfer window and are ready to secure the likes of Brescia’s midfielder Sandro Tonali and Fiorentina’s winger Federico Chiesa—both of whom have been attracting interest from the Old Lady in the recent past as well.
Tonali is one of the hottest young property—not in Italy but in Europe—whereas Chiesa is one of most highly-rated young attacking player currently playing in country’s top division.
