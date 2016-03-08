After missing out on Pepe, Napoli shift focus to Icardi

Italian Serie A giants Napoli have now turned their focus on acquiring the services of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.



The move comes after the Naples-based club have missed out on the signing of Lille winger Nicolas Pepe who is now expected to join the Premier League giants Arsenal.



That is not the only disappointment which the Azzurri had to face in the transfer window as their move for Real Madrid’s James Rodrgiuez also reportedly collapsed following a serious injury to Marco Asensio.



Even with Icardi, Napoli are still some distance away from finding a potential deal as they value the Argentina international for around €50 million which is at least €15-20 million short of Inter’s valuation of their premier striker.



To balance this deal, Napoli are ready to include Poland international Arkadiusz Milik, but it is yet to be seen if the Milan-based club are interested in him and how much they value the 25-year-old.



Icardi’s agent and wife Wanda Nara is set to come back from vacation in the next week which can prove to be a make or break time for Napoli as they are getting desperate to increase their attacking options.

