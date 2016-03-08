After multiple refusals, Sampdoria eye Ranieri
10 October at 11:32Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria are interested in appointing former English Premier League club Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri.
The Blucerchiati are without a manager after sacking Eusebio Di Francesco from his post following disastrous beginning to the league campaign where they are currently placed on the bottom of the league table with just three points from first seven league matches.
It was reported that La Samp were keen on hiring the former AS Roma manager Rudi Garcia and former AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso.
However, it is believed that both have rejected the proposals, which is why the club hierarchy have now identified Ranieri as a perfect fit for the vacant position.
As per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com, the 67-year-old, who is currently jobless, is open to the idea of joining Sampdoria as a manager but will make his final decision after proper discussions with the club representatives.
Ranieri is famous for his memorable English Premier League triumph with the Foxes in the 2015-16 season.
