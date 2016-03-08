After poor start: Milan likely to make move for Udinese’s De Paul

04 October at 15:05
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are likely to make a move for league rivals Udinese’s highly-rated winger Rodrigo De Paul.

The Milan-based club were heavily linked with the 25-year-old during the summer transfer window but did not make a move after not being able to offload number of players.

However, after a horrendous beginning to their season, the club hierarchy are more than likely to make a move for the Argentina international in order to bolster team’s attacking option for the second-half of the season.

