After recent unrest, Mertens and Callejon likely to leave for China in January
09 November at 13:30Italian Serie A giants Napoli are likely to sell strikers Dries Mertens and José Callejón in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Things in Naples are still tensed after players abandoned an enforced training camp—which was ordered by president Aurelio De Laurentiis—following series of poor results.
As per the latest report, following recent unrest, Napoli’s hierarchy have decided to sell both Mertens and Callejón—who are currently in the final year of their respective contracts with the club—in the January transfer window.
The report also stated that both strikers are likely to go to China where they can get one final bumper contract of their career.
Mertens has been in Naples since the summer of 2013 and has scored more than 100 goals for his current club in all competition.
On the other hand, Callejón has been with the Gli Azzurri since 2013 as well and has scored 61 league goals in 233 appearances.
