After Sarri and Jorginho, Chelsea now interested in Higuain and Rugani

Now that Maurizio Sarri has been appointed as new Chelsea manager, the Blues will try to sign Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani. The Old Lady is open to listen to offers for both players but, at least for the moment, there are no agreements between the two parties yet.



The price-tag of Gonzalo Higuain is € 55/60 million and the Argentinean wants a five-year deal worth € 7.5 million-a-year, the same salary he has at Juventus. Talks between all the parties are ongoing and for now there is a gap of € 10 million between Juventus’ request and Chelsea’s offer for Higuain. As for Rugani, Juventus seek to cash in a fee above € 40-45 million. Yet again, Chelsea have already begun talks with the player’s entourage. A source close to Calciomercato.com did confirm that Chelsea are indeed strongly following both players now that Sarri is in place but nothing is imminent just yet. More to come soon on the matter...