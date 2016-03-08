After signing Ibrahimovic, Milan eye two more arrivals in January
28 December at 12:45Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are eying two more arrivals after completing the signing of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is set to join the Milan-based club in January as a free-agent once his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Las Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31st.
As per the latest report, the Rossoneri’s hierarchy are expecting at least two more arrivals in the mid-season transfer window as they are looking to strengthen the squad for the rest of the campaign.
The report stated that Milan are optimistic about completing the singings of English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s out-of-favour midfielder Nemanja Matić and Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s young centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.
Matic is in the final year of his contract with the Manchester-based club whereas Todibo is looking set to leave the Catalan-based outfit in order to get more first-team minutes under his belt.
